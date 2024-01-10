Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of her Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi co-star Ankita Lokhande, who is a contestant in Bigg Boss 17 and shared that the media is attempting to break their family by creating a false story. Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a snippet from the interview of Ankita’s mother-in-law, where she is seen talking about why she should lift the trophy. Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut Wants Ankita Lokhande To Win Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Actress Writes ‘Media Is Trying To Break Their Family’.

The Dhakad actress wrote: “Media doing their best to break their family, they won’t show @lokhandeankita’s saasumaa rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end… Ha ha .. too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage.”

In the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita and her husband have often been seen quarreling and fighting. The couple were seen even talking about divorce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2024 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).