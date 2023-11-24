Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be making a big revelation about Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of reality show Big Boss 17 about which Ankita Lokhande seemed clueless. Salman is seen talking about two housemates holding hands, hinting at Sana and Vicky. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Hubby Vicky Jain Couldn't Sleep Together in Dimaag Room, Thanks to Sana Raees Khan.

He said, "Yeh dono aaj kal haath pakad rahe hai." To which, a clueless Ankita asks: Salman then responds, "Jinke haath wahan the, unko pata hai. Ankita, are you clueless? Yeh point note kiya jaaye."

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo

What happened was that in the previous episode, Vicky and Sana were talking about duties from the 'Dimaag' house and were seen holding hands as they sat in the garden area and discussed the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2023 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).