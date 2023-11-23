After the tabadla in the Bigg Boss 17 mohalla, there has been a shift in dynamics. In the latest episode, Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan were seen getting into an argument and the reason is as bizarre as it can get. In the latest episode, Sana did not let Vicky and his wife Ankita Lokhande sleep together in the dimaag room, which led to a heated argument. Sana gives the reason that she cannot sleep in the dil room as there is a lot of light. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Aishwarya Sharma and Rinku Dhawan Blast Mannara Chopra For Showing Kindness During Ration Task (Watch Video).

Other members of the dimaag room such as Anurag Dhobal, Arun Mahshetty and Sunny Arya offer Sana their bed but all goes in vain as she does not agree. Vicky gets annoyed and Sana says he should be thankful instead he has been behaving very rudely towards her. Ankita handles the situation, she thanks her from Vicky's end and she goes back to her room. Vicky ends up sleeping on the single bed.

Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan Engage In War of Words:

Interestingly, this comes a day after Ankita Lokhande fans were also left disappointed and furious as her husband Vicky Jain was seen holding Sana Raees’ hands in one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 17.

