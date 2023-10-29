Best known for movies like Darna Mana Hai, Krishna Cottage, Heroes, etc, actor Sohail Khan will be seen in a special segment on the reality show Bigg Boss season 17, which is hosted by his brother Salman Khan. The viewers of the show are in for a treat, as brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan will be the ambassadors of entertainment on the show as they present the house of Bigg Boss to the viewers with a different lens. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Krushna Abhishek Brings New Twist for Housemates in Salman Khan’s Show! (Watch Promo Video).

Promising a laugh riot, the two Khans will be seen bantering with contestants about events that have transpired in the week. In their signature comic style, the brothers will roast the contestants and pull off fun gags and games. Talking about working with Salman and Arbaaz, Sohail told IANS: “It will be fun. We as brothers have chemistry that we will be bringing from home to the set. So, there is not much effort.”

“The advantage of us working together is that we are very familiar with each other’s moods, likes and wants. So it’s easy to work,” he shared. Elaborating on his entry with Arbaaz on the show, Sohail said: “Salman had mentioned to us that this year we are kind of tweaking the format, and they would like to have a celebrity segment on Sundays. We have always enjoyed the show, it’s always good fun. So we thought when we will be a part of it, we will like it much more.”

See Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan's Promo for BB17:

Speaking of Salman as the host, Sohail said: “I don’t think anyone can host Bigg Boss besides him. He is somebody who has struck the right balance keeping the contestant in control and the audience engaged.” “It is star power but also a certain kind of dignity that you come with, where you kind of demand that respect from the contestants, that gets conveyed to the audience. So that connection from contestants to audience, for which Salman Bhai is a mediator, he has done fabulously,” said the Kisaan actor.

Further talking about Salman’s professional conduct, Sohail said: “He is extremely professional, and been in the business for 30 years. He has never missed a release date, his films are completed on time. He is efficient.” Sohail shared that he has not followed Bigg Boss for sometimes now. “The last season I followed was of Rakhi Sawant and Manoj Tiwari’s,” he said. The 52-year-old actor concluded that it was a learning experience for him in Bigg Boss, and he admired the contestants on how they survive in the house. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan's Brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan to Roast Housemates in Their Signature Comic Style!

The current contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, and Mannara Chopra. The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2023 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).