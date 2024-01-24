With Vicky Jain's elimination, the 17th season of Bigg Boss has finally got its top five contestants, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty. The season's final eviction took place on Tuesday night, with Vicky Jain being shown the exit door. The housemates were asked to come to the activity area, where the fate of each housemate was kept. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Says Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra Are Running the Show, Claims Others Are ‘Clueless and Lost’ (Watch Video).

The contestants were called one by one to a tree, where bird houses were kept hanging within which the names of the fate were kept in a piece of paper which had "finalist" written. Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashetty Says 'Sushant Singh Rajput Was Global Star' to Ankita Lokhande (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss 17 Top 5 Finalists

When Vicky opened his scroll, it read: "Evicted". The grand finale of the show hosted by Salman Khan is all set to take place on January 28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2024 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).