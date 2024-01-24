In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Arun Mahshetty and Ankita Lokhande were seen talking about the late star Sushant Singh Rajput. Arun was seen telling Ankita about Sushant's popularity in France, she then shared that it was his birthday. The housemates were seen sitting and talking in the garden area. Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra Cheers for Sister Mannara Chopra Ahead of Finale, Advises 'Give Your Best and Forget About the Rest' (See Post).

Arun shared that he never spoke to her about Sushant, thinking it would hurt her. Arun said, "I never spoke about Sushant bhai because you had a past with him and I thought it might hurt you. But just wanted to tell you that in my wife's country (France), Sushant bhai's news was everywhere translated into Arabic and French." Bigg Boss 17: Finalist Abhishek Kumar Screams in Joy After Seeing His Journey From 'Villain' to 'Hero' On the Show – WATCH.

Watch Arun Mashetty Talks About SSR:

Arun on Sushant Singh Rajput, the way Ankita had a smile on her face. 🥹❤️#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/F2x7r6tSnl — 𝐑𝐔𝐁𝐘 🍇 (@lomlrubi) January 23, 2024

"Even people in their country cried and were sad when the news about him came out. They were feeling sad for him. They were sad ke ye kya hogaya bhai." Ankita replied, "Today is Sushant’s birthday." To which, Arun said, "Sushant was a global star. My wife told me about the same."

