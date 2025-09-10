It’s just the third week of Bigg Boss 19, and things have already turned heated inside the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. The drama and twists have kept fans glued to their screens. The housemates were recently left shocked after Kunickaa Sadanand made some hurtful remarks about Tanya Mittal’s parents and upbringing during the nomination task. Amid this, the latest promo of BB19 shows Mridul Tiwari and wildcard entrant Shehbaz Badesha getting into a physical fight. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand for Dragging Tanya Mittal’s Mom During Nomination Task, Says ‘Woh Expect Karo Jo Aap Offer Kar Sakte’ (View Post).

Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha Get Into Physical Fight

During the second Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan introduced the first big surprise of the house by announcing Shehbaz Badesha as the first wildcard contestant of BB19. His arrival brought new energy into the house. He is not just developing his relationship with other housemates,s but also actively getting involved in the tasks. After all this, Shehbaz is now making headlines for the wrong reasons.

In a latest promo shared by the makers, the contestants would be seen performing a school task. Contestants Zeishan Quadri, Farrhana Bhatt and Natalia Janoszek turned teachers for others. We could see Kunickaa Sadanand flirt with Zeishan while Natalia punishes Abhishek Bajaj for giving a wrong answer. On the other hand, Baseer Ali did not miss the opportunity to flirt with his crush, Farrhana Bhatt, during the lecture.

Janta Ka Faisla Topic Resurfaces?

However, by the end, a heated clash erupts between Shehbaz Bdesha and Mridul Tiwari. According to viral social media posts, the disagreement happened over a bed issue. In the promo, Mridul could be heard shouting, "Teri aukaad toh pehle dikhake aaya hoon," hinting at the Janta Ka Faisla round. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal in Tears As Kunickaa Sadanand Insults Her Upbringing.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Bigg Boss 19 PROMO BB Coaching Center & Mridul vs Shehbaz 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kLF7fuXalV — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) September 9, 2025

A physical fight inside the house is against the rules of the show. Do you think Bigg Boss will take action against Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari in today’s episode? Even if that doesn’t happen, we are sure host Salman Khan will definitely school the two on the incident in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

