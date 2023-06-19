It's been just a few days since the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 commenced and the contestants seem to be warming up to each other and sharing details about their life. Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt, who is seen as a contestant in the show, spoke about her battle with alcoholism at the age of 44 and then her journey to sobriety. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Premiere: From Aaliya Siddiqui, Fukra Insaan, Jad Hadid to Manisha Rani - Meet All the Confirmed Contestants From Salman Khan's Show!

Pooja was seen talking to co-contestant Cyrus Broacha and said, "I had a drinking problem, and that's why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit." She then spoke about how she was labelled as an "alcoholic" by people and how she tackled that. Pooja was heard saying that men get the license by the society and hence, freely talk about being "addicted and recovering from alcoholism."

Pooja Bhatt in Bigg Boss:

"Women don't openly drink and so they don't openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I'm a recovering alcoholic," she explained. Bigg Boss OTT 2 airs on Jio Cinema.

