After a successful season one, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT are back with its second season. This year BB OTT 2 is extra special as Salman Khan has turned host for the controversial reality show. Today via a grand launch, the makers unveiled all the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Fukra Insaan, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, Aaliya Siddiqui and many more have entered the BB house. To note, BB OTT 2 will stream on JioCinema for FREE everyday from June 17 onwards. Check out full list of contestants of BB OTT 2 below. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Premiere: Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan Enter Salman Khan's Reality Show!
Sheezan Khan's Sister Falaq Naaz
Welcoming the fighter, Falaq Naaz as contestant no.1 on #BiggBossOTT2.
Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema #FalaqNaaz @beingsalmankhan #FalaqNaaz pic.twitter.com/qhzc00X0dG
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023
TV Actress Jiya Shankar
This insta and movie sensation is all set to become a Bigg Boss OTT sensation! Welcoming contestant no.2, Jiya Shankar on #BiggBossOTT2.
Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema @heyshankar_ @beingsalmankhan #JiyaShankar pic.twitter.com/MiRXfI5iwX
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023
YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan
Musician, Gamer, Entertainer, all-in-one package hai yeh Fukra Insaan. Welcoming Abhishek Malhan as contestant no.3 on #BiggBossOTT2.
Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema #AbhishekMalhan @beingsalmankhan @FukraInsaan pic.twitter.com/LyJDIwSdKu
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023
Actress Akanksha Puri
This all-rounder of beauty and talent aayi hai Bigg Boss OTT 2! Welcoming contestant no. 4 Akanksha Puri.
Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema #AkankshaPuri @beingsalmankhan @akanksha8000@TooYumm @Vicco_Labs pic.twitter.com/sUGSBR72mO
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023
MTV Bakra Fame Cyrus Broacha
This GOAT of comedy is all set to tickle your funny bone. Welcoming contestant no.5, Cyrus Broacha to #BiggBossOTT2.
Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema #CyrusBroacha @beingsalmankhan @Broacha_Cyrus@TooYumm @Vicco_Labs pic.twitter.com/AOHVnrccXg
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023
Social Media Influencer Manisha Rani
Will this content ki Rani, rule over the house with her andaaz? 🔥 Welcoming contestant no.6, Manisha Rani on #BiggBossOTT2.
Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema #ManishaRani @beingsalmankhan @TooYumm @Vicco_Labs pic.twitter.com/lrTBTFC4RP
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023
Lebanese Model Jad Hadid
Just two words for him - Hot Habibi🔥 Presenting international sensation Jad Hadid as contestant no.7 on #BiggBossOTT2.
Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema #JadHadid @beingsalmankhan @Jadhadid@TooYumm @Vicco_Labs pic.twitter.com/D4W7Z80LCM
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Siddiqui
All set to create a new identity for herself. Presenting contestant no.8, Aaliya Siddiqui to #BiggBossOTT2.
Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema #AaliyaSiddiqui @beingsalmankhan @AaliyaSOfficial@TooYumm @Vicco_Labs pic.twitter.com/guKBUoDPS7
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023
Dentist Bebika Dhruve
Will she be able to change her 'kismat' in the house? Welcoming contestant no.9, Bebika Dhruve to #BiggBossOTT2.
Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema #BebikaDhurve @beingsalmankhan@TooYumm @Vicco_Labs pic.twitter.com/hCOxkt8AeG
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023
TV Star Avinash Sachdev
Sabka dhyaan kidhar hai, hamara #HeroNo1 idhar hai.
Welcoming contestant no.10, Avinash Sachdev to #BiggBossOTT2.
Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema #AvinashSachdev @beingsalmankhan @avinashsachdev4@TooYumm @Vicco_Labs pic.twitter.com/ktoCvLKn6O
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023
Splitsvilla 7 Star & Actress Palak Purswami
Drama is her middle name and she's all set to up her OTT game! Here's welcoming contestant no.11 Palak Purswami to #BiggBossOTT2.
Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema #PalakPurswani @beingsalmankhan @ImPalakPurswani pic.twitter.com/53vGzR1Ydt
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023
Viral Sensational Puneet Kumar
He didn't choose the OTT life, the OTT life chose him! Welcome the non-stop entertainer Puneet Kumar as contestant no.12 on #BiggBossOTT2.
Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema #PuneetKumar @beingsalmankhan @PuneetSuper pic.twitter.com/9YPl4qc5bk
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023
Pooja Bhatt
Actor. Director. Producer. This 90s Queen has donned many hats. Welcoming the outspoken, Pooja Bhatt as contestant no.13 on #BiggBossOTT2.
Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema #PoojaBhatt @beingsalmankhan @PoojaB1972 pic.twitter.com/IEhOw0Erqt
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)