After a successful season one, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT are back with its second season. This year BB OTT 2 is extra special as Salman Khan has turned host for the controversial reality show. Today via a grand launch, the makers unveiled all the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Fukra Insaan, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, Aaliya Siddiqui and many more have entered the BB house. To note, BB OTT 2 will stream on JioCinema for FREE everyday from June 17 onwards. Check out full list of contestants of BB OTT 2 below. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Premiere: Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan Enter Salman Khan's Reality Show!

Sheezan Khan's Sister Falaq Naaz

TV Actress Jiya Shankar

This insta and movie sensation is all set to become a Bigg Boss OTT sensation! Welcoming contestant no.2, Jiya Shankar on #BiggBossOTT2. Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema @heyshankar_ @beingsalmankhan #JiyaShankar pic.twitter.com/MiRXfI5iwX — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan

Actress Akanksha Puri

MTV Bakra Fame Cyrus Broacha

Social Media Influencer Manisha Rani

Lebanese Model Jad Hadid

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Siddiqui

Dentist Bebika Dhruve

TV Star Avinash Sachdev

Splitsvilla 7 Star & Actress Palak Purswami

Viral Sensational Puneet Kumar

Pooja Bhatt

