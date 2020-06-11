Bigg Boss Stalwarts Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla To Team Up For An Exciting Project? The Actress Answers

Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

You may call Bigg Boss a reality show full of fights and gossip, but, it's way more than that. As remember, how it changed the identity of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hina Khan and flashed her fashionable and opinionated side to the world. Another example of the same is Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla who was earlier known as an actor from Balika Vadhu, but the reality show saw his raw side and fans loved it. You may ask, why are we saying this now? As recently, Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina conducted an #AskHina session on Twitter and was showered with many questions. Out of them, one fan also asked Khan if she and Shukla might team up for a good project if offered any and it's her reply which is winning the web. Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor Considering Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan As Her Next Naagins? (Details Inside).

To the above question, Hina replied, "Well you never know, small world you see." FYI, Hina and Sidharth are one of the most popular faces from the telly world. If in future these two collaborate, it's going to be huge. Also, reports of Sid being roped in for a web-series has been doing rounds from a long time. So, you never know makers might just approach Hina opposite the Bigg Boss winner. Naagin 5: Paras Chhabra Confirms Being Approached for Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural TV Show (Deets Inside).

Check Out Hina Khan's Reply Below:

Thank you 🙏 Well you never know, small world you see 😊 https://t.co/bn7FpK70Im — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

Hina Khan had made multiple appearances on Bigg Boss 13. She was also in charge of a few tasks happening inside the controversial show. Not just this, she had also witnessed a fight between Asim Riaz and Shukla when she had entered the BB house as a guest. Coming back to Hina's reply, it's indeed smart of her. Stay tuned!

