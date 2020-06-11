Naagin 5: Paras Chhabra Confirms Being Approached for Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural TV Show (Deets Inside)

Paras Chhabra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If there is one television show which is on everyone's mind right now then it's Naagin 5. From the moment Ekta Kapoor announced that her team will soon wrap up Naagin 4 and move to the next season, fans got excited and how. With this update, speculation on who will be the female and the male lead on the supernatural show has been doing rounds from quite a long time. Asim Riaz, Shivin Narang and Paras Chhabra's names have popped up for the male lead. While it's clearly puzzling on what's true and what's not, looks like Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Paras Chhabra just confirmed that he is indeed approached for the venomous show. Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor Considering Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan As Her Next Naagins? (Details Inside).

In an interview with BollywoodLife, the actor set the record straight and said, "I did get a call from someone in the production house for Naagin 5. But there has been no communication after that. Let us see how it goes if they do approach me again." Well, this is a piece of huge news for all the Naagin fans. Well, Chhabra did not talk much but however, the above statement is enough proof that something surely is in the pipeline. Naagin 5 First Look! Hina Khan Or Dipika Kakar - Fans In A Frenzy As They Guess The Actress In This Silhouette Still!

Paras Chhabra is a well-known face from the entertainment industry and is a winner of Splitsvilla 5. He also made it to the top six of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 and churned news for his affair with Mahira Sharma. Coming back to Naagin 5, the latest news is that Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan has also been approached for the show. Stay tuned!

