'Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Amal Sehrawat’s Building Sealed After Resident Found COVID-19 Positive

TV Actor Amal Sehrawat (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 19: "Choti Sarrdaarni" actor Amal Sehrawat's building in Andheri West here has been sealed after a person tested positive for coronavirus.

"Initially it came as a shock to us but soon, due to the efficient residents' association, we were informed that the person had mild symptoms. That gave us a lot of relief," said Amal.

He feels there is nothing to be scared of, and the need is to take extra precautions.

"No resident is allowed to go outside the building, there is a dedicated and limited time alloted to people to collect deliveries from the building reception, visitors are not allowed in the building except healthcare professionals," he said.

"A dedicated lift has been assigned for the patient and his family and sanitisation is being done after fixed intervals," he added.

He wishes speedy recovery "to our respected resident and all patients, and a humble request to everyone - if not necessary then please stay at home and if going out then please maintain social distancing".