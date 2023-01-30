Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in the web series Cinema Marte Dum Tak, said that he became a part of the project because he wanted to add value by being a platform where the pulp filmmakers could talk freely. The actor said: "My role in the series is of a cameo or a special appearance. I wanted to add value by being a platform where these filmmakers could talk freely. I was just happy to be a part of this moment for them, which was celebrating them and getting their due." Cinema Marte Dum Tak Trailer: From Gunda to Loha, This Amazon Prime Docu-Series Celebrates The Horny, Sleazy and Cheesy Side of Bollywood (Watch Video).

The docu-series sheds light on the pulp film industry of India which works under a lot of resource constraints. Considered to be a cottage style filmmaking industry, the series focuses on showing what and who contributed to the 90s Pulp Cinema, a genre of content that had strong and loyal fan following in its heydays. It features celebrated pulp filmmakers like Dilip Gulati, J. Neelam, Kishan Shah and Vinod Talwar, who were some of the then successful names of the industry.

Arjun further said: "Prime Video gave them a platform which was not intended to make fun of. They are not trying to make it tacky, but are highlighting the people who have had this journey. I was very happy to be a part of this environment where they could tell their side of the story." A Vice Studios Production, the six-episode docu-series, created by Vasan Bala and co-directed by Disha Rindani, Xulfee, and Kulish Kant Thakur, is currently streaming on Prime Video.

