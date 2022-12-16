The makers of Kuttey have finally dropped the motion poster of the film today starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah among others. The video released sees AK and Tabu in cop roles whereas Shah stuns in a deadly gangster avatar. Kuttey Gets New Release Date! Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah’s Film to Hit Theatres on January 13, 2023.

Kuttey Motion Poster Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)