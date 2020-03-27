Circus Returns! After Ramayana, Doordarshan To Re-Run Shah Rukh Khan's Hit TV Serial On The Channel

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan fans have a major reason to rejoice. The COVID-19 lockdown has forced people to sit at home. This leaves a lot of room for the binge-watchers to catch up on the latest series and movies. However, there are some who would love to go down the nostalgia ride. DD National/ Doordarshan has a treat for those viewers. After announcing the re-run of cult Indian mythology show, Ramayana, the channel announced the return of Circus serial. After Ramayan and Circus, Fauji, Nukkad, Shaktimaan - 9 Other Iconic Shows That Should Make A Comeback On DD National!.

The 1989 TV serial directed by Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah has a massive bunch of admirers. This was during the early days of Shah Rukh Khan's career who started his journey to Bollywood through small screen. The channel tweeted, "Good news for @iamsrk Fans - ENJOY #ShahRukhKhan's #Circus - TV Series (1989) - From 28th March at 8 pm on your favourite channel

@DDNational #StayHome India and enjoy this #Lockdown21 as #IndiaFightsCorona." Check out the tweet below.

DD National's Tweet:

In the time when Netflix and Amazon Prime like platforms are gaining popularity, this is an interesting decision by Doordarshan. These serials are termed as iconic and many memories are attached to it. We bet even the superstar himself will be filled with happy memories for who does not like to revisit the past work, right? As DD National gears up for the re-runs, tell us which other serials would you want to re-watch!