Darbaan Movie Review: India's first Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore had penned some amazing tales on complex human relationships; something that we see every day but never think deeply about them. Darbaan picks the premise from his short story Khokababur Pratyabartan (The return of the young master). While it's a sincere adaptation, the lackadaisical execution doesn't let you feel the emotions at the display. Darbaan: National Award-Winning Marathi Director Bipin Nadkarni to Make His Bollywood Debut, Starring Rasika Dugal, Sharad Kelkar

Raicharan (Sharib Hashmi) has always been the person everyone's looks out for in Naren Tripathi's (Harsh Chayya) household. He is more than a servant to them and has a close bond with Tripathi's young son Anukul. But dwindling fortunes after Coal mines became the Government of India's property, forces the Tripathis to leave their mansion and riches. Anukul and Ram Charan separate. Many years later, Anukul (Sharrad Kelkar) returns with a wife, Charul (Flora Saini). He has bought the mansion back and invites Raicharan to join them back. Raicharan returns to the haveli and gets instantly attached to Anukul's little son. But an unfortunate and careless incident ruins Ramcharan's relationship with the Anukul.

Being based on Tagore's story which also was made into a film in 1960 with the biggest Bengali film superstar ever Uttam Kumar playing Raicharan, Darbaan got a worthy story to be narrated. The bard's way of finding relations in unusual places in a regular set-up had often been appreciated. Here, the delicate equation between a master and his servant is the premise. It stays faithful in its course to narrate a beautiful Tagore tale in most parts. The decline of the wealth of coal mine owners explains the time the story is set and the location is very exquisitely captured.

But the movie lacks passion or depth. The relationship between Anukul and Raicharan is so superficially treated that you don't feel the shock or hurt when their bond breaks. The lull execution could be done to stay honest to the story but director Bipin Nadkarni should have understood that the audience has changed. Such a lazy pace will easily force people to switch to some other content which helps them stay entertained for long.

The characters don't stay etched in your mind at all because none of them are worked on. Raicharan obviously gets the maximum spotlight here but Anukul is an equally important character in the story. His role is quite truncated and that takes away the emotional high of the film. Even their first separation is very lightly broached which doesn't let you connect with the characters at all. It doesn't work to have a lazy narrative if none of the characters leave a lasting impression on you. Tagore's story leaves you with a choked feeling all through but Darbaan keeps it a little too superficial.

Check Out The Trailer Here...

As for performances, since Anukul's character hardly gets a chance to assert himself, getting Sharrad Kelkar for seems like a waste. He is an incredible talent who needs roles that are written better. Sharib Hashmi is good in his role of Raicharan but doesn't have the depth to leave you teary-eyed for his losses.

Yay!

- Tagore's story

- Sincere adaptation

- Location

Nay!

- no depth

- lazy execution

- equally lazy work on characters

Final Thoughts: Darbaan is a well-meaning adaptation of Tagore's short story but unlike Bard's unique ability to display heightened emotions, the movie lacks depth. Watch it if you want to know about the story.

Rating: 1.5

