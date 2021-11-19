R Madhavan is all set to play a pulp a pulp-fiction writer in the upcoming comedy drama titled Decoupled. The actor agrees the genre is not easy as it requires artistes to have impeccable timing, balance, rhythm and often a certain persona to make the audience laugh. Decoupled revolves around the characters Arya and Sruthi dealing with their looming divorce by coping with the eccentricities and hassles of their high-society world. Decoupled: R Madhavan, Surveen Chawla’s Netflix Show is All Set to Premiere on December 17.

Madhavan said: "Comedy requires artistes to have impeccable timing, balance, rhythm, and often a certain persona to make the audience laugh." The actor added: "I play the character of a pulp-fiction writer who has an uncompromised sense of objectivity and transparency, and who speaks his mind in spite of hilarious outcomes. Playing Arya and portraying a comic role with a sense of timing and balance was an incredible experience." Decoupled Trailer: R Madhavan, Surveen Chawla Navigate Through the Crazy Journey Called Marriage in This Netflix Show (Watch Video).

It is directed by Hardik Mehta. The series also features Atul Kumar and Siddhartha Sharma. Decoupled releases on Netflix on December 17.

