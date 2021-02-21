The just-released second season of the popular web series Dev DD touches upon subjects like female foeticide and LGBTQ. Lead actress Asheema Vardaan, who reprises her role as Devika in the show's second season, spilt the beans on the subject. She said, "This time the show is majorly talking about female foeticide and LGBTQ. The show talks about queer marriage which is an important topic to shine a light on as queer people don't enjoy marriage rights that their straight counterparts do. It's saddening to see that our law doesn't see the straight couple and Queer couple the same which leads to social stigma and ostracisation." It is adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's epic novel Devdas with a female perspective as Devika. The series gives an unconventional twist to the Devdas storyline with gender reversals. Dev DD Season 2: Rashmi Agdekar to Reprise Her Role of Chandni in ALTBalaji Show.

The second season is more intriguing with its storyline, feels the actress. She added: "Season 2 talks about more serious topics apart from feminism, sexism and homophobia which are brushed under the carpet about which society is reluctant to talk about. It talks about a few more serious things which are happening for a long time. So Devika is challenging these things openly and deals with them. These things are put across in the show sometimes in a strong way and sometimes in a subtle way."

Talking about her character in the new season, the actress further shared: "Its introducing two new characters Paritosh coming in Devika's life and Aditi coming in Anurag's life. These so-called love interests coming in their life is going to be an interesting ride. It's all about Devika, her life, her journey and how she takes a stand for her friends, family and what she feels is right. Devika is a rebel, fighter who lives her life on her own terms and fears no one. She knows what is wrong and what is right. She is much more evolved in this season and a lot of commotion is happening this time." Hina Khan Confidently Flaunts Her Toned Body in the Silhouette Challenge and Her Transformation Is Sexy (Watch Video).

Directed by Harsh Dedhia and Samar Shaikh, Dev DD season 2 streams on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji. The show also stars Sanjay Suri, Aman Uppal, Nauheed Cyrusi, Rashmi Agdekar, Rumana Molla, Deepika Amin and Suneel Sinha. Stay tuned!

