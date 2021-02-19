Hina Khan loves to stay in the limelight. Be it sharing her vacation pictures or fashionable updates, she rules the internet whenever she puts up something on her social media. This time the actress showcased her hot side by indulging in the silhouette challenge. For the one's who don't know, this challenge basically teaches us to love our body and feel sexy from within. The tunes in the challenge is a blend of Paul Anka's 1959 track Put Your Head On My Shoulder and Doja Cat's Streets. Hina Khan is Dropping Some Major Style Bombs on Us with Her Recent Fashion Outing for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

In the video, Hina can be seen grooving in shorts, a white shirt and a denim jacket. But, as soon as the light goes all red, she unleashes her sexy avatar and boy she looks ah-mazing. The actress shot this on the Instagram reel and we definitely loved it. She also shared the reel with all the trending hashtags. Insanely wow. You cannot miss this one. Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Hina Khan's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

What do you think about her reel? Isn't it just superb? Meanwhile, Hina's IG timeline is always brewing with stylish clicks. Recently, she had shared a series of photos wherein she was seen all decked up in a purple lehenga. On the personal front, we all know that she is dating beau Rocky Jaiswal and workwise had made her film debut with Hacked last year. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).