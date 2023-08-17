Set within the sacred city of Ayodhya, Nazara is poised to once again enthral its audience with an all-new production. Nazara's upcoming show, Dhartiputra Nandini, weaves a mesmerizing narrative around Nandini, a determined individual who braves all obstacles to stay connected to her roots. Laal Banarasi: From the Cast to Telecast Date and Time - All You Need to Know About Nazara's New Offering!

The plot revolves around the intertwined lives of three central characters: Nandini portrayed by Shagun Singh, Aakash brought to life by Aman Jaiswal, and Sumitra Devi skillfully portrayed by Dipika Chikhalia Topiwala, who makes her comeback to the small screen with the show. In her quest to demonstrate her profound connection to the land, Nandini crosses paths with Sumitra Devi, who is immersed in her own familial conflicts. Sumitra Devi seeks a figure to assume leadership of her household and to influence her grandson Aakash, torn between returning to the United States and remaining in his homeland.

Sumitra Devi selects Nandini as the potential partner for Aakash, but can a 'Kisan Girl' capture his heart and mend the fractures within the family?

Watch the promo of Dhartiputra Nandini:

On her inaugural production, Dipika Chikhalia Topiwala expressed, "This project holds immense significance for me, marking not only my debut as a producer but also my return to the small screen. The characters resonate deeply as they navigate their intricacies and vulnerabilities, weaving a compelling narrative rooted in Ayodhya. I play the role of a forward-thinking grandmother, Sumitra, managing both the household and the business with poise and command. The Bhardwaj family boasts resilient female characters that are sure to captivate viewers."

Excited about her role, Shagun Singh said, "This show holds immense personal significance for me. I'm thrilled to portray Nandini and showcase her unwavering stance against injustice, her purity, and her deep reverence for 'dharti maiya'. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Nazara channel and DCT Productions for placing their trust in me and granting me this incredible opportunity."

Aman Jaisal, playing the role of Aakash, added, “I'm extremely grateful for the chance to take the lead in this show. The character I portray embodies intelligence and sophistication, stemming from his privileged background. After pursuing education abroad, he returns to his roots. Aakash's unwavering commitment to keeping his family united underscores his strong principles and profound affection for his loved ones. As I step into this role, I'm dedicated to imbuing it with the perfect blend of intellect, elegance, and warmth that define Aakash.”

Dhartiputra Nandini, produced by DCT Movies, will air on August 21, every Monday to Friday, at 8:30 pm on Nazara.

