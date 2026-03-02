Following the confirmed passing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Bigg Boss 19 alumna and actress Farrhana Bhatt has expressed deep grief, describing the leader as an "unforgettable personality." Khamenei, 86, passed away following a major military operation in Tehran, an event that has triggered significant global reaction and periods of mourning across various regions. Israel Iran War Update: Several US Fighter Jets Crash in Kuwait, Iranian-Backed Militias Join Fighting (Videos).

Bhatt, who recently gained national fame on the reality show Bigg Boss, spoke emotionally about the impact of the leader's death. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, she revealed that the news has deeply affected her personally and has resonated strongly within her community.

Reflecting on the news, she spoke about the void his passing has left and said, "Woh aisi shaksiyat hain jinhe kabhi bhulaya nahi ja sakta" (He is such a personality who can never be forgotten), Bhatt stated. "Woh hamare dilon mein hamesha zinda rahenge aur Allah unki shahadat ko zaroor qubool farmaye" (He will always remain alive in our hearts, and may Allah definitely accept his martyrdom).

Personal Impact and Morning Prayers

The actress shared that the timing of the news coincided with her morning religious observations, making the impact feel even more immediate. She noted that many in her home region of Kashmir were similarly devastated by the reports.

"Aap yakin nahi karenge, Sehri ke baad se main bilkul soyi nahi hoon" (You won't believe it; I haven't slept at all after Sehri), she added. "Aaj jab maine namaz padhi, toh main bahut zyada sad thi kyunki aisa nahi hona chahiye tha. Bahut logo ke liye woh ek maseeha the" (Today, when I prayed, I was very sad because this shouldn't have happened. For many people, he was a messiah).

Regional Context and Reaction

Bhatt's comments align with reports of mourning ceremonies held in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, where the late leader held significant influence among certain segments of the population.

While her tribute was met with support from some followers, it also ignited a heated debate on social media. Critics and fans alike have been vocal about her public stance, highlighting the polarised nature of the event on the global stage. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dies: Israel Defense Forces Share How Iran’s Supreme Leader Was Killed in Heart of Tehran (Watch Video).

The Passing of a Long-Term Leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei served as the Supreme Leader of Iran since 1989, making him the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East at the time of his death. His passing occurred during a period of intense military activity in Tehran, leading to a 40-day mourning period in Iran and a transition of power to an interim leadership council.

