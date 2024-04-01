Actress Drashti Dhami showered birthday love on her 'crazy, sexy pati' Niraj Khemka on Monday and thanked him for dealing with her sleep-talking. Drashti married businessman Niraj in February 2015. Taking to Instagram, Drashti shared a fun picture with her beau, wherein Niraj can be seen standing and holding Drashti adorably in his arms. The actress known for her work in Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi is wearing a brown sleeveless tank top and beige coloured shorts. Her look is accessorised with black sunglasses and a cross-body bag. Drashti Dhami and Hubby Niraj Khemka Celebrate Nine Years of Togetherness by Sharing Cosy Picture on Insta!.

Her husband is wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt and peach-coloured shorts. The post is captioned: "Happy Birthday, my crazy, hilarious, sexy Pati... Thank you for dealing with my sleep, talking, and still loving me... I love you." Duranga S2 Review: Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah’s Remake of Flower Of Evil Returns With Absurd Storytelling (LatestLY Exclusive).

View Drashti Dhami's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drashti Dhami 💜 (@dhamidrashti)

The actress gave the tune of the song "Safarnama" by Lucky Ali to his post. On the work front, Drashti last featured in the 2023 web series Duranga. She portrayed the character of Ira Jaykar Patel, in the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer show.

