As 2025 approaches, actor Eijaz Khan is gearing up for a year of self-improvement and growth. The actor has expressed his determination to become the best version of himself, both personally and professionally. Khan recently stated that he is focused on exploring new opportunities, stepping out of his comfort zone, and embracing challenges that will allow him to evolve in every aspect of his life. New Year 2025 Upcoming Bollywood Films: ‘Sikandar’, ‘Alpha’, ‘Baaghi 4’ and More Movies Set To Thrill Audiences.

The Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka actor shared, “For me, 2025 is all about exploring uncharted territories, both in my career and within myself. I want to take on roles that challenge me, surprise my directors, and leave audiences intrigued.”

Eijaz also plans to focus on storytelling that resonates with him personally. “I’m at a stage where I want my work to reflect a part of who I am. Whether it’s a big-budget production or an indie film, the authenticity of the story matters most to me.”

Reflecting on 2024, Khan mentioned, “This year taught me the importance of self-reflection, and next year, I want to strengthen that foundation. It’s not just about work; it’s about becoming a better version of myself.”

The actor also intends to focus on his health and well-being, recognizing the importance of these factors in enhancing his overall happiness and productivity. Eijaz stated, “I want to ensure that my physical and mental health don’t hinder my ability to pursue my passions or spend quality time with my loved ones.”

Talking about work, the 49-year-old actor expressed his hope to collaborate with directors and actors who inspire him. He’s also keen on projects that allow him to explore global narratives. “Cinema is universal, and I’d love to be part of stories that transcend boundaries,” he added. ‘Make It Yours’: Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Mantra for New Year 2025, Pens ‘You’ll Always Be Brave in Someone’s Mind and Coward in Another’s’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Bigg Boss 14 actor was most recently seen in the OTT film Zabt, alongside Rahul Dev and Manoj Joshi. The movie is available for streaming on Prasar Bharati's OTT platform, Waves.

