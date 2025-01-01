2024 bought a lot of new treats for movie buffs with cinematic gems such as Kill, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Laapata Ladies. Now, as we step into another year, the B-town is gearing up for some more promising releases in 2025. Let us check out some of the most awaited films this New Year: Bollywood's 2025-26 Eid, Diwali and Christmas Releases: From Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s ‘War 2' to Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s ’Ramayana’, Check Out Festival and Holiday Line-up!.

Sikandar: Salman Khan fans leave no chance to see their beloved star on the big screen. While the actor decided to stay away from the big screens this year, he has already managed to create a lot of buzz for his forthcoming action-entertainer, Sikandar. Adding to the hype, Salman recently released the teaser of AR Murugadoss' directorial. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the project will also see Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

'Sikandar' Hits Cinemas This Eid!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

'Alpha' Hits Cinemas on December 25, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

A Darker Spirit and a Bloodier Mission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Alpha: The Yash Raj Spy Universe has been keeping the fans on the hook with its back-to-back entertainers. Now this spy universe is about to expand its horizon as it is all set to add its first-ever female-centric drama starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. Going by the reports, Alpha will revolve around two agents on their respective missions. The drama is likely to include some nerve-chilling action sequences. Prior to this, the fans have been treated with installments including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal has been trying his hands in vivid genes and has been garnering a lot of praise for his every role. From Sam Bahadur to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky has been winning hearts all across. Up next, the actor will be seen performing an action-packed role in Chhaava. An official adaptation of the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant, the drama is likely to reach the theatres by February 2025. He will be seen essaying the role of the Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Aside from Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava will also see Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in crucial roles.

Jolly LLB 3: We all are familiar with the courtroom drama Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2 starring Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar respectively. Given that both these installments were extremely loved by the audience, the makers are now working on the sequel, Jolly LLB 3. The latest installment in the franchise is expected to see both the Jollys (Akshay and Arshad) locking horns in the court. Made under the direction of Subhash Kapoor, the cast will also include Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao. Jointly backed by Star Studios, Kangra Talkies, and Cape of Good Films, Jolly LLB 3 will be reaching the audience by April 2025.

Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff is known for his jaw-dropping action in the popular Baaghi series. The actor will once again be seen as Ronny in Baaghi 4. Helmed by A Harsha, the much-anticipated drama will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Along with Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 4 will also star Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in crucial roles. The former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu will also be making her Bollywood debut with the film, scheduled to be out by September 2025.

War 2: Hrithik Roshan fans are in for a treat as they will get to see their beloved star in the second installment of the action drama, War 2. Ayan Mukerji is directing the movie that will see Jr NTR and Anil Kapoor in significant roles. Hrithik will be seen reprising his role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal as he deals with a new threat to the safety of the nation. ‘Disgusted’: Anurag Kashyap Plans To Relocate From Mumbai to South, Expresses Displeasure With S Shankar’s Views on ‘Game Changer’ (Watch Video).

Thama: 2025 will see Bollywood heartthrob Ayushmann Khurrana sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. Touted to be a horror comedy, the project will be made under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar. Viewers will get to see Thama in theatres during Diwali 2025. Going by the reports, Thama will be revolving around the subject of Vampires. The genre of Horror comedy has been gaining a lot of praise in the recent past following the success of movies like Stree and Stree 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2025 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).