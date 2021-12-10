Mumbai, December 11: Indian reality TV stars Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child together in 2022. Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Launch YouTube Channel Titled 'Bharti TV' (Watch Video).

The comedian took to her YouTube channel called 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' and shared the good news with her fans and followers by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

The news comes weeks after the rumours that the comedian is pregnant. The couple tied the knot on 3 December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

