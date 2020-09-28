Made in Heaven starring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin was a huge hit on Amazon Prime. The show backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment revolves around two wedding planners who navigate through their personal hurdles to put up a happy picture together. The show recently made headlines when Arjun bagged a nomination in the best actor category at International Emmys 2020. LatestLY recently got in touch with the actor to congratulate him for this big achievement and understand if there's an update on the show's season 2. Fortunately, it was affirmative.

When Arjun was asked about the show's new season and if we can expect it to start rolling anytime soon, the actor said, "I have not read the script and there hasn't been an official announcement on it yet. There will be soon. But I have heard some murmurs and rumours that things are being picked up again. I think soon! We are soon going to figure out what exactly our starting date is. And I really think we'll be going on floors very soon."Exclusive! Arjun Mathur On His International Emmys Nomination and How Zoya Akhtar Reacted to his Big Achievement.

Made in Heaven cast was earlier supposed to start shooting in May but their schedule got delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The makers are yet to chalk out a new plan and the team is anxiously waiting for it. Season 2 is also expected to deal with destination weddings and the schedule was planned around international destinations. While the makers won't change their original script, there's a chance that they may modify it, keeping in mind the current travel restrictions.

