Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Rhea Sharma, who plays Mishti in the beloved Star Plus show, turns a year older on August 7, 2020. She debuted on television with Badi Door Se Aaye Hain in a cameo role and went on to do small roles in shows like Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Her first full-fledged role was in Kahani Humari... Dil Dosti Deewaanepan Kee. Despite the show shutting down early, Rhea got noticed. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Review: Shaheer Sheikh and Rithvik Arora Steal The Episode; Rhea Sharma Also Impresses Us!.

Currently enthralling the audience opposite Shaheer Sheikh in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Rhea turns 25 today and her fans were the first to celebrate. The morning of August 7 saw Rhea's fans trend 'HappyBirthdayRheaSharma' on Twitter. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rhea Sharma Opens Up On Working With Ruslaan Mumtaz, Says 'There's Comfort Working With Him'.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Birthday Girl is Trending On Social Media:

Trending Goals:

Next one hour mein 10K+ kar dena hai...keep rocking guys...she really deserve all the love, happiness and appreciation.♥♥♥#RheaSharma @rhea_shrm #HappyBirthdayRheaSharma https://t.co/cfHtHk6Lvs — Aazad Parinda 🐥 (@Beyond_AnyLimit) August 7, 2020

Humble Birthday Girl:

One of the most humble actor i have ever seen...pls dont change urself Once again Happy birthday #HappyBirthdayRheaSharma pic.twitter.com/eUQDXjZcqa — Pallavi (@RheaSharmafp) August 7, 2020

Youngest.. Yes! Talented.. Hell Yes!

Wishing A Very Happy Birthday To The Talented Youngest Face Of ITV #RheaSharma......#HappyBirthdayRheaSharma pic.twitter.com/T26zIJelRt — Nimesh Pandey. (@_nimesh_76) August 7, 2020

Wishes Galore:

#HappyBirthdayRheaSharma Happy Birthday #RheaSharma U r so cute & innocent. Wishes u many many happy returns of the day. U are winning hearts & Hope u keep winning 😘 pic.twitter.com/uWYB51PBzf — SwaSan ❤ ; wait ends for immj2 (@angelvk6) August 7, 2020

Rhea Ke Smiles Ke Deewaane:

A Humble Deed From Rhea's Fans To The Actress:

This is a small thing we did for the helping people in this situation and on the name of Rhea coz we want her to get all their blessings and reach heights.@rhea_shrm #HappyBirthdayRheaSharma pic.twitter.com/PiXn9sEgM6 — Prema✨HBD Rhea ❤️ (@Prema___) August 7, 2020

Rhea's breakthrough came in the form of Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji, where she played Sooraj (Anas Rashid) and Sandhya's (Deepika Singh) daughter Kanak. Her portrayal of the modern khayalowali, as opposed to Bhabho's traditional thinking, was much appreciated.

