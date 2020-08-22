The festive of togetherness Ganesh Chaturthi starts from today. On this day, people bring Ganpati idols at their home or pandals and celebrate the birth of Lord Shiva and Parvati's son, Ganesha. It's a ten-day festival which is mostly celebrated in India with a lot of enthusiasm. However, this year due to the pandemic, the scenario is different and it's all about being eco-friendly. Also, this year, no big idols are allowed into the pandals with an aim to avoid chaos and also save the mother nature. On this auspicious occasion, many TV celebs took to their social media and extended warm wishes to fans. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn And Other Bollywood Celebs Extend Warm Wishes To Fans! (View Posts).

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor, Dipika Chikhlia and many more wished peace and happiness on Ganesh Chaturthi to their fans. All the celebs can be seen decked up in traditional attire and praying to the almighty. Here let us take a look at the posts shared by the television stars below. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Glimpse of Little Taimur’s Lego Ganpati and We Are Going Aww (View Post).

Devoleena Bhattacharjee:

Arjun Bijlani:

Ekta Kapoor:

Ankita Lokhande:

Dipika Chikhlia:

Mouni Roy:

View this post on Instagram 🌸🙏🌸 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Aug 22, 2020 at 1:36am PDT

Amid these tough times, when the entire globe is hit by a deadly bug, blessing from the Bappa is so very important. It is advisable that this year considering the mayhem, celebrating the festival in a low-key manner with limited guests will guarantee ultimate safety. Here's wishing all a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Stay tuned!

