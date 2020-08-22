The festive of togetherness Ganesh Chaturthi starts from today. On this day, people bring Ganpati idols at their home or pandals and celebrate the birth of Lord Shiva and Parvati's son, Ganesha. It's a ten-day festival which is mostly celebrated in India with a lot of enthusiasm. However, this year due to the pandemic, the scenario is different and it's all about being eco-friendly. Also, this year, no big idols are allowed into the pandals with an aim to avoid chaos and also save the mother nature. On this auspicious occasion, many TV celebs took to their social media and extended warm wishes to fans. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn And Other Bollywood Celebs Extend Warm Wishes To Fans! (View Posts).
Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor, Dipika Chikhlia and many more wished peace and happiness on Ganesh Chaturthi to their fans. All the celebs can be seen decked up in traditional attire and praying to the almighty. Here let us take a look at the posts shared by the television stars below. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Glimpse of Little Taimur’s Lego Ganpati and We Are Going Aww (View Post).
Devoleena Bhattacharjee:
Ganpati bappa morya🌸🙏🏻😇 . . . #ganpati2020 #ganpatibappamorya
Arjun Bijlani:
Aap har jagah ho ... #goa #ganeshchaturthi2020 #mybappa #ganpatibappamorya
Ekta Kapoor:
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! 🙏🏻❤️ May the Lord bring to us new beginnings and new forms of happiness. May he give everyone universal peace...may the sick get healthy, may the hungry get fed... May everyone feel a sense of joy. May you begin a whole new era. #ganpatibappamorya 🙏🏻
Ankita Lokhande:
I’m waiting to meet my ganpatibappa this year ❤️ganpati Bappa laukar ya 😍 #throwback 2019 ganpatibappa
Dipika Chikhlia:
Wishing you all a very happy ganesh Chaturthi🙏 ....May the lord reside in our homes, our minds, guide us through our journey of life .....do what is correct and needed and protect us from all dangers and evils. @cineyug@starplusganeshotsav@starplus #ganesh #ram #vishnu #shiv #blessings #aarti#obstacles #pray #bless #festival #family#united #love #bond #🙏
Mouni Roy:
Amid these tough times, when the entire globe is hit by a deadly bug, blessing from the Bappa is so very important. It is advisable that this year considering the mayhem, celebrating the festival in a low-key manner with limited guests will guarantee ultimate safety. Here's wishing all a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Stay tuned!
