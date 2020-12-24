Gauahar Khan is getting married to boyfriend Zaid Darbar. The two had been posting cute pictures and videos on social media for quite some time, giving the world the whiff of their romance. Now, as the inch closer to their wedding day, Gauahar gave us an update about their big day. Her brother Asaad will not be attending the wedding, but he has sent his blessings. Gauahar's brother lives in the UAE, and there could be multiple reasons why he might have to miss the wedding of his sister. The most obvious reason being the pandemic. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s Digital Wedding Invite Reveals Their ‘Lockdown Love Story’ (Watch Video).

Gauahar revealed that her brother sent her a dress that she wore for her Mehendi ceremony. Gauahar wrote, "Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day." Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Haldi Pictures Out: GaZa Sport the Radiant Dulha-Dulhann Look And It's Lovely.

See Gauahar Khan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Zaid Darbar first dropped hints about a wedding when Gauahar was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as a special guest in October. He had called Gauahar a family friend, while there were speculations that they are dating, but also added that she might get married in 2020. After Gauhar came out of the reality show, she was spotted holding hands with Zaid. The couple announced their engagement less than a month later on November 5, 2020. On December 1, they announced their wedding date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).