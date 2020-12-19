Looks like it's the season of weddings! As after Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal, it is television beauty Gauahar Khan who is all set to marry the man of her life Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. While still, we have a week to go for the D-day, the bride-to-be seems quite excited as recently she shared a digital wedding invite of her shaadi online. The video reveals Gauahar-Zaid's ‘lockdown love story’, from how they met to the marriage proposal. Gauahar Khan Is Getting Married to Zaid Darbar on Christmas 2020; Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Says She Always Wanted a Winter Wedding.

The wedding invite clip starts with the couple peeping out of an auto-rickshaw. Ahead we get to see how the two meet each other while shopping at a general store. Later, Gauahar-Zaid chit-chat on phone and later the man tags Gauahar as ‘the most beautiful woman in the world’. And that's how their lockdown love story started which was all about dates in parking garages. We also see a glimpse of Zaid proposing Gauahar by going down on his knee, with a song and a ring. Aww! Gauahar Khan Engaged to Zaid Darbar! 7 Mushy Pictures of the Lovebirds That Prove They’re a Match Made in Heaven.

Check Out The Video Below:

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar had spoken about how it was with Zaid, "We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts.”

On Friday, Gauahar and Zaid were spotted in the city at Manish Malhotra's for their fittings before the wedding. The lovebirds looked fabulous in each other's company. We are damn excited to see Gauahar all decked up on the wedding day. Stay tuned!

