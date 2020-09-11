Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak, popularly known as 'Nattu Kaka', recently underwent a major surgery. To the delight of his family, friends and fans, he is recovering well. After it was detected that he had a lump in his throat, he was admitted and was under observation. In the recent recent health update, he informed that he is feeling much better now. Ghanshyam Nayak aka 'Nattu Kaka' of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asks Fans To Pray For Him Ahead of His Surgery.

Speaking with TOI, the 75-year-old actor revealed that the first three days were quite difficult for him. However, now he is able to eat and feeling relatively better, he added. He also revealed that eight knots were formed in his throat which aare now removed and have been sent for the testing. "I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega. The team of doctors attending to me is very good," he concluded.

He also revealed that his co-stars from TMKOC have been in touch with him, getting updates on his health recovery. He had earlier planned to join the cast for the Ganeshotsav special episode but now will probably return to shoot for the Navratri special episodes, after a month's mandatory rest. Stay tuned for more updates.

