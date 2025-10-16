Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for over 25 years, welcoming countless guests from all age groups to the hot seat. However, during a recent episode, a young contestant caught everyone’s attention not for his game, but for what viewers felt was his “overconfident” attitude towards the host, Amitabh Bachchan. While social media was flooded with negative comments about the child and his upbringing, a few celebrities stepped forward to support him. Among them was Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia. ‘Horrible Bunch of Bullies’: Chinmayi Sripada Defends 10-YO Overconfident ‘KBC17’ Junior Contestant Ishit Bhatt Who Misbehaved With Amitabh Bachchan on the Quiz Show (View Post).

Rajiv Adatia Defends ‘KBC17’ Kid Ishit Bhatt

Rajiv Adatia took to his Instgram stories on Thursday (October 16) and shared a long note defending the viral KBC17 kid Ishit Bhatt. The model wrote, "He's a baccha yaar. Let me tell you, he has confidence. He's a good kid. Don't spoil his esteem or mentally torture him. There are people way older than him who are disrespectful and rude! This boy is a kid, and he's learning! Pyaar karo! Bless him to do well in life. Jaha actually gussa hona chaie, koi bolta nahi, and when it comes to shaming a small child, millions join in. Kya bolu mai! I love you lil bro. You are far nicer than many people out there!"

Rajiv Adatia Indirectly Talks About Orry While Reacting to Ishit Bhatt

In another story, Rajiv brought up social media star Orhan Awatramani aka Orry’s viral video about singers Lata Mangeshkar and Falguni Pathak, which he had earlier reacted to. He said, “So much hate for a child! You’re telling me he needs discipline and that his parents are at fault. A person who’s an adult insulted legends a few days ago, and I was the only one who called him out. Why didn’t anyone object strongly then? Where were the stories and harsh reactions? Just because he gets clicked, we’re supposed to accept that?”

Rajiv concluded his note by writing, "Yes, he was saying too much, even I agree. He will learn from his mistakes, and I'm sure his parents will correct him. If this were a powerful person's son, nobody would utter a word." ‘This Idiot Needs a Reality Check!’: ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Fame Model Rajiv Adatia BLASTS Orry for Disrespecting Lata Mangeshkar and Falguni Pathak in Strongly Worded Post.

Rajiv Adatia Comes Out in Support of ‘KBC7’ Kid Ishit Bhatt?

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ishit Bhatt on ‘KBC17’

Ishit Bhatt, a class five student from Gujarat, found himself at the centre of a heated social media debate after appearing on KBC17. The episode grabbed attention due to Ishit's tone and overconfident behaviour, which viewers found disrespectful. His behaviour sparked widespread criticism on social media, igniting discussions about his parenting. Ishit grabbed attention early in the episode when he told Big B, "Mere ko rules pata hai, islie aap abhi mere ko rules samjahne ke lie mat baithna." ‘That Irritating Child Grows Up To Be That Irritating Director’: Did Kunal Kohli Target Abhinav Kashyap in His Reaction to Overconfident ‘KBC17’ Junior Contestant Ishit Bhatt? (View Post).

Rajiv Adatia isn’t the only celebrity who came out in support of Ishit Bhatt. Earlier, singer Chinmayi Sripada also defended the KBC 17 contestant and his parents. The playback singer called out netizens for bullying the young boy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).