Hollywood star Olivia Colman has had a creepy bridal makeover for her role as Miss Havisham in the BBC's new adaptation of Great Expectations. In a teaser trailer for the drama, adapted from Charles Dickens' novel, Olivia, 49, sports yellow teeth, white hair, a floral head display and a stained wedding gown, reports Mirror.co.uk. The Crown: Olivia Colman Stole a Stamp With Her Face on It From the Set of the Netflix Series.

The short clip shows a young Pip, played by Tom Sweet, arrive at Satis House, to meet the vindictive Miss Havisham for the first time. She says to Pip: "Let me see you, what a prize creature we have fished from the river." Great Expectations follows Pip as he strives to be a gentleman in the mid 1800s, and falls in love with Miss Havisham's adopted daughter, Estella. Scrooge – A Christmas Carol: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Luke Evans Join Voice Cast of Netflix’s Special Animated Film.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the reclusive Miss Havisham always wears her wedding dress after being jilted at the altar, unable to move on from the terrible day. Olivia joins a long line of celebrated actresses who have played the literary icon, such as Olivia's The Crown co-stars, Helena Bonham Carter and Gillian Anderson.

Watch The Interesting Yet Creepy Trailer Great Expectations Here:

The latest adaptation is set to star well-known faces such as Matt Berry and Fionn Whitehead. Shalom Brune-Franklin, seen recently in Line of Duty, plays the aloof Estella.

