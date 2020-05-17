Hattrick For Mahabharat: B.R.Chopra's Battle Saga To Now Air on Star Bharat; Here's The Telecast Schedule of The Mythological Show (View Post)

Mahabharat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The return of Doordarshan's shows Ramayan and Mahabharat have been making it to the news for all the right reasons. The decision to air these shows again was taken keeping in mind the on-going lockdown where everyone is stuck at home and in need of some positivity and good learning. While Ramayan aired on DD National, Mahabharat aired on DD Bharati and their return to television was a welcome change. Move Over Ramayan, Uttara Ramayan Takes Over BARC Charts With Mahabharat Closely Behind (View Ratings).

Soon, their success prompted Star Plus and Colors to air Ramayan and Mahabharat to air on their respective channels and it just helped the shows reach a whole new audience. Ramayan on Star Plus and Mahabharat on Colors: Here's The Telecast Time and Schedule for the Re-Run of the Doordarshan Shows (View Tweets).

And now in a hattrick move, Mahabharat will soon be airing on Star Bharat soon.

Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Show:

The epic mythological tale created by B.R.Chopra will begin airing on Star Bharat from May 18, 2020, from 8 pm onwards.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Starring Nitish Bharadwaj, Mukesh Khanna, Rupa Ganguly, Gajendra Chauhan, and Puneet Issar among others, Mahabharat first aired from 1988-90 and went on to be one of the best mythological shows ever made.