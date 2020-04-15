Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai Starrer Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Season Gets Scrapped Due to COVID-19 Crisis (Deets Inside)

Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Insta)

If there is one stunt-based reality show on Indian television which is loved and watched by fans across then it's none other than filmmaker, Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors TV. Currently, the tenth season of the reality series is going on air wherein the telecast of fresh episodes of the show has been stopped due to the pandemic. However, an earlier report online had hinted that the makers of KKK are planning a new series titled Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Season where contestants from the past seasons will fight to win the show. Not just this, the said edition was supposed to feature celebs like Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey and also favourite jodi, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. But looks like fate has some other plans, as a report on Spotboye states that KKK Special Season is now scrapped. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Give a Nod to Khatron Ke Khiladi All Stars? (Deets Inside).

As reported by the entertainment portal, Khatron Ke Khiladi Special Season was already signed on the dotted line by Hina Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Bharti Singh whereas Karishma Tanna, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and more were on the probable list. Further, it said that these telly stars were supposed to reach Thailand on April 2 to 22, 2020. However, nothing as such will now be a reality. As the show has been called off due to coronavirus outbreak. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: The Pay Cheques for Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang and Other KKK Players Revealed?

Right from the time, the news of Khatron Ke Khiladi All-Stars season was announced fans of Rashami and Sid were the most elated ones as it was their dream to see the two in a single frame. But looks like all they got is sadness in return. Meanwhile, Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna is said to walk away with the winner's trophy in the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Stay tuned!