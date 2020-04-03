Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: The Pay Cheques for Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang and Other KKK Players Revealed?

Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang in KKK 10 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been going on for a while and has been entertaining us with not just the glamour quotient in this season's line up and also with the kind of daredevil acts that this season's contestants have been delivering. The 10th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi consisted of Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, RJ Malishka, comedian Balraj Syal, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande, out of which a few actors have been eliminated. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: No Fresh Episodes of Fear Factor From The Coming Weekend (Deets Inside).

Until now, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was telecasting fresh episodes but in an interaction with the media, Karishma Tanna had revealed that come this weekend, the show will stop telecasting fresh episodes. And while the contestants have been making it to the news for their performances, a list of their rumoured paycheques. While Karan Patel being the highest-paid contestant on the show is already out in the media, as per the list, Dharmesh Yelande and Karishma are close behind. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Wraps Up Shoot in Bulgaria in His Signature Style (Watch Video).

Check Out The List Below:

#KhatronKeKhiladi10 Contestants approx Pay per episode Rohit Shetty with whooping 45Lacs@TheKaranPatel is Highest paid Contestants in this season - 6L Dharmesh - 4L Karishma Tanna- 3L Adaa & Shivin - 2L Tejasswi, Amruta & Rani - 1.5L Balraj & Rj Malliska - 1L#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) April 3, 2020

The show was recently in the news for contestant Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty's arguments. Also, owing to the on-going lockdown, the show will return with fresh episodes only after the lockdown ends.