Avneet Kaur aka Sultana Yasmine from Sony SAB's popular TV show, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga cannot contain her excitement. And why not? As the actress has achieved academic success in her life. The television star who had appeared for her HSC exams this year has passed with flying colours. Kaur has scored 74 percent in her Class 12th exams. It was on July 16, when Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) results were declared. Talking about the same to India Forums, she expressed how nervous she was before the output. CBSE Class 12 Results 2020: Jhansi Ki Rani Fame Anushka Sen Scores 89.4% in Her Board Exams (View Post).

"I was actually excited about the result but was also a little bit nervous. I was expecting a good mark which I got and my parents are very happy. We will celebrate as well. I had been shooting during my exams. I remember I used to give my exam then go back to shoot," she said to the portal.

The actress further mentioned how she balanced work and studies together. "Even while I was preparing for my exams, I just took less than a month of break. I was shooting the whole day. I worked so hard. The more you work hard, the better the result. I haven't really thought about what I will do now. I will talk to my parents. But definitely will pursue a career in this field, maybe a director or acting," she added. Alladin Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga: Ashi Singh Replaces Avneet Kaur as the Latter Quits the Show Fearing COVID-19 Health Scare.

It was recently due to the coronavirus pandemic, Avneet said goodbye to her show Aladdin as she never wanted to shot amid the crisis. She is replaced by Ashi Singh on the show. Well, congratulations to Kaur for getting a decent score in the exams. Stay tuned!

