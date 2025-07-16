Just like all of us, popular television actress Anita Hassanandani is also thrilled that "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" is returning to our screen after a long gap of 25 years. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Anita hoped that the reboot version of the show could bring back the magic. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Smriti Irani Offers Prayers on First Sawan Somvar of 2025 Ahead of Iconic TV Show Comeback As Tulsi Virani (View Post)

Anita Hassanandani Hopes Reboot Brings Back ‘Kyunki’ Era Magic

Speaking to IANS, Anita said that it makes her proud to know she was part of something so significant and expressed her desire to see more shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. "With this reboot, perhaps we’ll get to relive that time, that era, through the show. It was a beautiful time, and I really hope this reboot brings that magic back, just like it was on TV. I’d love to see more shows like that, and I hope the audience embraces them too.", she added. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Smriti Irani Makes Comeback As Tulsi Virani, Calls It a Return to a Story That Redefined Indian TV.

Smriti Irani Returns As Tulsi

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot will mark the return of Smriti Irani in her iconic role as Tulsi Virani. While the netizens are thrilled to see her on screen yet again, rumours were rift that Irani will be taking a sabbatical from politics to work in the show. However, the actor and politician cleared the air saying that she will never compromise on the responsibilities of the sangathan. Smriti Irani Taking a Sabbatical From Politics? ‘Kyunki SaaS Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Actress Says ‘Never Compromised on My Sangathan Responsibilities.’

Smriti Irani Clarifies on X – See Post

Dear @smritiirani all the best on your return to TV. Hope this is just a brief sabbatical from politics. pic.twitter.com/0BOxgAXwHe — Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) July 14, 2025

No Break From Politics for TV Comeback, Says Smriti Irani

Recently, an X user wrote, "Dear @smritiirani all the best on your return to TV. Hope this is just a brief sabbatical from politics (sic)." Reacting to this, Irani shared, "No sabbatical. Have worked both in media and politics for 25 years with only a decadal break due to my responsibility as Cabinet Minister. Never compromised on my sangathan responsibilities, never will (sic)." With Amar Upadhyay reprising his role as Mihir Virani, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot will air on Star Plus and Jio Hostar from July 29th.

