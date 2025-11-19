The directorial debut of actor-filmmaker Uttera Singh, titled Pinch, is all set for its Asia premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). IFFI 2025: Rajinikanth to Be Felicitated for Completing 50 Glorious Years in Cinema.

Earlier this year, the movie was warmly received at its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival. Directed by and starring Uttera Singh, the film features a compelling ensemble cast including Geeta Agrawal, Sunita Rajwar, Sapna Sand, Badri Chavan, and Nitish Panday. At Tribeca, Pinch drew an overwhelming reception from both audiences and critics.

A dark comedic drama set during the Navratri festival, Pinch explores secrets, societal dynamics, and shifting power structures within an Indian apartment complex. The story follows Maitri, an aspiring travel vlogger grappling with career frustrations, family tensions, and unresolved grief, whose life unravels after an unsettling encounter with a trusted neighbour.

Talking about it's IFFI premiere, director Uttera Singh said, “Film festivals play such an important role in the journey of independent filmmaking, as they give stories like ours a platform to reach people and be discovered. I’m truly glad that IFFI is showcasing Pinch, because bringing this film to audiences in India, where its world and characters belong, means so much to me.” The film will be screened on the 25th of November at IFFI in Goa.

When Pinch made its way to the prestigious Tribeca Festival, Uttera had taken to her social media account to share the good news earlier this year. The director wrote, “BIG TIME NEWS! PINCH is officially an Official Selection of the 2025 Tribeca Festival as part of the International Narrative Competition! We’re beyond honoured to be included among this year’s boldest, most visionary storytellers—and we can’t wait to share Pinch with audiences this June in NYC." IFFI 2025: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer ‘Amaran’ To Open Indian Panorama Section at 56th International Film Festival of India.

She added, "Written, directed, and produced by @uttera, PINCH follows Maitri, an aspiring travel blogger whose impulsive act of defiance sends shockwaves through her community. A darkly comic, unflinching look at power, guilt, and resistance. Starring: @arsgeeta @sunita_rajwar @sapnasand22 @mrbeanbagg @deepakraip4 @banjaaran."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).