When Indian Idol 12 premieres soon, contestant Yuvraj Medhe from Maharashtra will be of special interest to many viewers. It has come to light that Yuvraj used to sweep the floors on the set of the show, and has triumphed against all odds to qualify as a contestant on season 12. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu’s Fight Has Gone Too Far After Former Indian Idol Participant’s Nepotism Jibe

Sony TV, the channel that airs the popular music reality show, tweeted a promo on Twitter showing Yuvraj at audition. His performance makes judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya emotional. Reshammiya goes on to praise him for his hard work. Indian Idol 12: Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya Are Back As Judges of Singing Reality Show (Watch Video)

Indian Idol 12 Contestant Yuvraj Medhe's Promo:

The one who started his journey from the Idol stage is now set to win his place on the same stage in #97Hours. Watch Yuvraj in #IndianIdol2020 from 28th Nov 8 PM, Sat-Sun only on Sony TV @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan @FremantleIndia pic.twitter.com/bORDkeJqrp — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 24, 2020

"I used to take notes of the tips and suggestions that judges gave after each performance on 'Indian Idol', and improvised my singing keeping those in mind," Yuvraj says in the video. Indian Idol, hosted by Aditya Narayan, also has Vishal Dadlani as a judge.

