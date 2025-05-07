Pawandeep Rajan Health Update: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan suffered fractures in both legs and a head injury after a car accident in the wee hours on Monday, May 5, 2025. As per a statement by the singer’s team, the car crash happened near Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, while the popular singer was on his way to Delhi from his hometown Champawat, Uttarakhand. Pawandeep had to catch a flight to Ahmedabad from Delhi. He was travelling in the car with a friend, Ajay Mehra, and driver Rahul Singh, who also suffered injuries. The driver had reportedly dozed off, which led to the car crash with the tail end of an Eicher Canter truck. Pawandeep Rajan miraculously escaped with injuries, for which he is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Fortis Hospital in Noida, UP. The singer’s team released a statement on his Instagram Stories post the accident, thanking fans and well-wishers for their support. Pawandeep Rajan Accident News: ‘Indian Idol 12’ Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured in Car Crash, Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Pawandeep Rajan Health Update from His Team - Read Full Statement:

Pawandeep Rajan Team Statement (Photo Credit: @pawandeeprajan)

Pawandeep Rajan Undergoes Six-Hour Surgery

The statement further informs that Pawandeep has been operated upon for his fractures and other unspecified injuries in a surgery that lasted six hours. The singer is under observation in the ICU. He will undergo another surgery for his fractures and other injuries after 3-4 days, say the release. 'Indian Idol 12' Fame Pawandeep Rajan Stable, Undergoing Treatment at Noida Hospital After Accident.

A video of Pawandeep Rajan in hospital after the accident had gone viral from an Instagram account, wherein the singer was seen in a semiconscious state while being treated for leg fracture by doctors. He was admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to Fortis, a private hospital.

According to The Times of India, Shwetabh Bhaskar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that both vehicles involved in the crash had been seized and further action will be taken if a written complaint is received.

