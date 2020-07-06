While Esha Deol is missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest of time, recently there were rumours if she's planning a TV debut now. The yummy mummy of two daughters is currently enjoying her blissful married life but is looking forward to her second stint as an actor. However, TV as a medium for it is not finalised yet. For the ones who were eager to know if the Dhoom actress is making her small-screen debut with Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, here's a piece of news that may disappoint you. Esha Deol Celebrates Daughter Radhya’s Birthday: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan and Other Star Kids Attend (View Pics).

Esha's team on her behalf released a media statement refuting all the rumours of her making a TV debut with Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi. They further revealed that she's busy reading different scripts for movies, web series and digital films and will take a call on them shortly. Meanwhile, being a devotee of Ma Vaishno Devi, Esha has wished everyone associated with the TV show good luck. Exclusive Interview! What Esha Deol's Film Cakewalk Is All About?

"On behalf of Esha Deol Takhtani, we would like to clarify that all reports floating around media regarding her role in a serial is untrue. She is not playing any character in the serial. She is a devotee of Ma Vaishno Devi and wishes everyone associated with the serial all the best. Currently, Esha is busy reading scripts, for movies, web series and digital films and also excited with her new role as an author with her book Amma Mia published by Penguin Books. She will soon announce her film project when the time is right," read the statement from her side which, quite clearly clears all the confusion and excitement for her small-screen debut.

While she aims to return to acting, we'll patiently wait for the day she announces her comeback project.

