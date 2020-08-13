The Crown has been one of Netflix's biggest shows and it was recently revealed that the series revolving around the British Royal Family of Windsors will wrap up with season 6. The show has already released three seasons and is gearing up for the fourth one to release soon. The show has seen several cast changes every two seasons as it moves ahead in the timeline. While Olivia Colman essayed the role of Queen Elizabeth II for the third and fourth seasons, the final two seasons will have Imelda Staunton taking the baton, the makers have now also found their Prince Philip and it is none other than famed British actor Jonathan Pryce who was recently seen in The Two Popes. The Crown Will Have Its Sixth and Final Season on Netflix, Confirms Show Creator Peter Morgan.

As reported by Variety, Pryce will be taking over from fellow Game of Thrones alum Tobias Menzies, who played the Duke Of Edinburgh in the third and fourth season. Another casting announcement from season 5 and 6 that has already been confirmed is that of Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret who will be taking over from the brilliant Helena Bonham Carter.

It was recently revealed by showrunner Peter Morgan that the show will be running till season 6 which will follow the Royal Family till early 2000s. Morgan was quoted saying about the final season, "Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."Imelda Staunton to Play Queen Elizabeth in The Crown's Fifth and Final Season.

While Jonathan Pryce's casting is certainly an amazing one given his acting mettle, it's going to be a while till we see the actor step into the shoes of the character. Season 4 is still underway and expected to release later this year.

