Here's good news for all 'The Crown' fans! The makers of the Netflix historical show have decided to extend the show for one more season, that is the sixth part. The award-winning show had originally been set for six seasons, but in January, the show creator--Peter Morgan revealed that they would call an end in the fifth season. However, Morgan has now decided to go back to his decision of making the sixth season to do "justice to the richness, and complexity of the story." Lesley Manville on Playing Princess Margaret for Netflix’s The Crown Season 5: ‘What a Wonderful Woman to Play’

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," The Hollywood Reported cited Morgan as saying. The show creator has also cleared that season six will only cover the same period, shown in the series, but in "greater detail". The Crown Season 5: Producer Andy Harries Unsure About Filming the Netflix Show Under Social Distancing Guidelines.

Read Netflix UK & Ireland's Official Tweet Below

News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

Season four, which is set for a launch later this year, will have actor Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Seasons five and six, which will take the story into the 2000s, will see the royal baton passed to Imelda Staunton, with Lesley Manville set to play Princess Margaret. Bankrolled by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for the online streaming platform Netflix, the historical drama 'The Crown' revolves around the reign of Queen Elizabeth ll. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)