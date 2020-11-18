Mohita Sharma, a charming and confident 30-year-old IPS Officer, with her sheer confidence and determination, relied on her civil service exam knowledge to answer one question after another while on the Hotseat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. A native of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh and currently posted in Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) in Bari Brahmana, Samba, Mohita looks after the law and order of a subdivision of the district. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Mohita Sharma Becomes the Second Crorepati on Amitabh Bachchan’s Show After Nazia Nasim (Watch Video).

Personally, her tryst with KBC happened by chance. It was actually her husband’s dream to come on KBC, and he had been trying to make it since 2000. This time he asked Mohita to register and luckily, she got chosen. With her calm and composed demeanor, Mohita faced every question posed by the show’s mega host Amitabh Bachchan with immense thought and precision, much to the joy of her supporters.

Recalling the moment when Amitabh Bachchan announced her the winner, Mohita revealed, "Winning a crore on KBC is like a dream come true. Not for the money, but for the very reason that as a game it is challenging and it pushes contestants to give it their best. For me, when Mr Bachchan announced that I have won one crore, I got goosebumps and it felt as though the time has slowed down. The only thing I could manage to say to him was if I can have a sip of water. The moment will always be etched in my memory. I haven’t yet decided what I am going to do with the winning amount…" Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Every Question Asked to IPS Mohita Sharma, The Second Crorepati of the Season After Nazia Nasim (LatestLY Exclusive).

She further added, “I would just like to share this with all the KBC aspirants that subconsciously, we all know the answers to most of the questions that are asked. But we get confused with choices. However, it’s very important to not panic and use all the lifelines in the initial questions. You can make an intelligent guess as well. It doesn’t mean that randomly pick an answer, but through intelligent guessing use the process of elimination to sift through the options available & the multiple scenarios in your head to get to the right one. Having said that it is extremely critical to train your mind to be relaxed so that you can go through the questions in a focused manner. That apart Mr. Bachchan ensures that the contestant is at ease and the whole environment on the set is very motivating.”

She has 2 police stations, namely Bari Brahmana and PurMandal, under her supervision, setting a strong example on how women are making inroads into the road less travelled, with grace and determination. Now as someone who aspires to be a National Security Advisor like Ajit Doval, Mohita’s aim is to do something for her nation, and her larger hope is that people must stop thinking less of a girl child. Well, Mohita is winning hearts and inspiring us all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).