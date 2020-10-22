When women support each other, incredible things happen! And this week’s Karamveer, Chhattisgarh’s Phoolbasan Yadav, on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 sets the right example with her exemplary work through Maa Bamleshwari Janhit Kare Samiti. She will be accompanied by none other than actress Renuka Shahane on the Hot Seat. This women-power packed episode will air on Friday, October 23. Here's what 50 year old Phoolbasan Yadav has accomplished so far - she has been tirelessly working towards the development of economically and socially backward women of Chhattisgarh, India. Yadav's struggle against poverty to achieve self-empowerment and later helping to empower others, serves as an inspiration in itsef. Resolute in her mission to see women break the shackles of patriarchy, Yadav, through her self-help groups, not only just aids women in being economically self-sufficient by creating employment, but also looks after the village needs like sanitation, health, water and also spreads awareness against child marriage. Apart from that, she has also established a Mahila Fauj to mobilise a de-addiction movement in villages to keep a check on cases of domestic violence. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: This Week's Karamveer Are Gyanendra Purohit and Monica Purohit Who Aid Children With Special Needs.

When Mr. Bachchan welcomed Phoolbasan Yadav, she went on to add, “Firstly, I would really want to thank everyone. It feels like a dream to be here on this platform and I would like to thank Sony channel for this opportunity. They say that if you have dedication and the will power, you can achieve everything. I would like to thank my Guru dev because of whom I am here today. I would also like to thank my team of 2 lakh women from Maa Bamleshwari and every household from Chhattisgarh. Gaon ki matti phenkne wali aur gobar uthane wali mahila, Bol na to nahi aata lekin karm karna aata hai, zindagi jeena kaise hai. Mahilaon ko kaise zindagi jeeni chchiye wo aata hai. Pehle gaiyya, bakri charate the… ab mahilaon ko charate hain, zindagi jeene ke liye.” Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Runa Saha Creates History, Becomes the 1st Contestant to Reach Hot Seat Without Playing Fastest Fingers First on Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show (Watch Video).

When Amitabh asked her how she understood the nitty-gritties involved in finances and running a successful organization, Yadav went on to promptly reply, “If you stay alone, these things will never cross your mind. For example, if you hit a cat or a dog with a stone, they will run away. But try pelting a beehive with a stone. The bees will attack you. This is the might of a sangathan!” With such simplicity she explained that when you are alone, you are scared… but together, you can become a collective force which is unstoppable.

Impressed by the perspective and the determination of Phoolbasan Yadav, both Mr. Bachchan and Renuka Shahane amidst a thunderous round of applause, celebrated her victories. Renuka Shahane, who accompanied Phoolbasan Yadav on the Hot Seat championing her cause, said, “Hearing her story, even though I am well-educated, I feel bad, because having been educated, why didn't I ever think of doing something for the society just as courageously as her (Phoolbasan). Maybe after this show, I would want to do something.” She also added, "Aaj do lakh mahilayein aapke sath judi hui hain, ab se do lakh ek… mujhe bhi jod dijiye usmai!”

On the upcoming episode, viewers will get to know about the efforts of 50-year-old Yadav, a Padma Shri awardee who has been a beacon of hope for the development of economically and socially backward women of the state of Chhattisgarh, relentlessly since the past 19 years. Watch Phoolbasan Yadav share her nuggets of experiences and achievements with Renuka Shahane, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and all of us.

