Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has been inspiring millions of lives with heart-touching stories of common people who rise above all odds, and give a befitting reply to setbacks, which is also the theme of this season - making a comeback after facing a setback in life. Such is the inspiring story of our next Karamveers, Mr. Gyanendra Purohit and his wife Mrs. Monica Purohit. The couple from Indore started Anand Service Society with the aim of supporting deaf and mute children. The organisation was set up in 1997 and it was named after Mr. Purohit's brother, who always desired to aid children with special needs, especially those who are likely to be dependent due to lack of or no access to basic necessities and education. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: From No In-Studio Audience to Changes in Lifelines, Here's What's Different With Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 12.

The thought behind Anand Service Society was to ensure that as many children as possible get a normal life so that they are able to build a future secure with a job and decent living. Sharing the story of a student named Sunny who once met him, Mr. Gyanendra Purohit said, “Sunny wanted to study like normal kids. So I took him to a school, but the principal said Sunny cannot be taught in that school. I request6ed the principal to allow the student to get normal education, and also persuaded by saying that my wife and I would take turns and come to school to translate what the teacher says to special kids like Sunny in sign language. The results were so astonishing that students like Sunny secured first rank in the class." Amitabh Bachchan Has His 15-Hour-Long Work Mode On! (View Post).

Moved by the story and work of these Karamveers, KBC 12's mega host Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, asked the couple about the difficulties these kids face and how do they express those difficulties. Monica recollected, "There have been some horrible incidents with these children, and it is shocking to know that these kids have gone through such bad instances in life. But truth is harsh.” Both the husband and wife duo work very closely and sensitively towards helping secure justice for the turmoil these specially abled children undergo. Their techniques are unique and also sensitize the officials in turn making them understand what the child is trying to explain. KBC 12: Here's What To Expect From The New Season Of Amitabh Bachchan's Show And Where To Watch It.

Mr. Bachchan, who was encouraging of the couple's noble contribution towards nation building, urged the Karamveers to share their experience during the lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Gyanendra Purohit shared, “As the lockdown got announced, we realized that 70 lakh people in our country are deaf & mute. We were worried how this information would reach them. We immediately made a YouTube channel and tried our best to pass on information about the lockdown through sign language videos so that it was available for all the people across our nation."

During the lockdown, the Anand Service Society also mobilised help. Said Gyanendra, “Looking at these videos, we got a video call from a deaf & mute person based in Gurugram. He had not eaten food for three days and was not allowed to go out due to the Covid-19 situation. We reached out to him and provided him with ration.”

This was not all. As the lockdown continued, a lot of people were migrating. The couple requested these migrants to share their videos in sign language which they then passed on to top government officials. There were a few deaf & mute kids from MP who were in Gurugram. The officials were sensitized about their plight and seamlessly helped these kids reach home back in MP. Looking at this success story, Anand society received calls from deaf & mute people from across 22 states asking for help during this lockdown.

Mrs. Monica Purohit also shared some words of wisdom who are willing to help those in need. "We have got success after a lot of struggle but having consistency at what we did has helped us reach many lives. Our children who have completed their studies, now hold government jobs and have become trainers for people who can hear and speak. There will be challenges but being consistent will give you good results." KBC's Karanveer Episodes air every Friday at 9 pm.

