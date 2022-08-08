Megastar Amitabh Bachchan returned as host of the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The premiere episode -- the 233rd in the quiz-based reality show's history -- was called "Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv". The Big B started the episode by reciting a patriotic poem titled "Hum Un Veeron Ke Vanshaj Hain" as a tribute to the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Aamir Khan on Grand Premiere of the Quiz Show (Watch Promo Video).

And then Bollywood star Aamir Khan entered the show with the "Rang De Basanti" track playing in the background. He met the audience, shook hands with them, and finally settled down with Col. Mitali Madhumita, the first woman Indian Army officer to receive a gallantry award, for the hotseat round, where he shared some interesting stories. Amitabh Bachchan Shares Hilarious Picture of Himself in Pyjamas From Kaun Banega Crorepati Sets.

Big B asked Aamir: "Are you on Twitter?" He replied: "I am on Twitter, thanks to Amitji. When I was shooting for 'Dhoom 3' with Abhishek Bachchan in London, he came over there. One day while we were having a conversation, Amitji asked me why I was not on Twitter and he said, 'Your fans want you to join Twitter.' Because Amitji asked me, I joined Twitter after two or three weeks, but I don't know what to post, so I just keep promoting my friend's movies." To this, Bachchan jokingly said: "You promote your friend's movies and not our KBC." Pat came Aamir's reply: KBC ko prachaar ki zarurat kya? (Where is the need to promote 'KBC'?)."

