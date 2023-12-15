Actress Suhana Khan, who graced the quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 was left embarrassed as she was not able to answer a question on her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan. Suhana, who made her acting debut with the movie The Archies, came on the show along with the director Zoya Akhtar and other star cast - Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, DOT, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Contestant Alolika Leaves Amitabh Bachchan and Audiences in Split With Her ‘Jai Ho KBC!’ Moments (Watch Viral Video).

During the Super Sandook round, Zoya, Suhana and Vedang were asked, "Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honours?" The options given were- Padma Shri, Legion of Honour, L'Etoile d'Or +, and Volpi Cup. Suhana gave the wrong answer and said 'Padma Shri'. The correct answer was Volpi Cup. Host of the show Amitabh Bachchan was left surprised by Suhana's cluelessness about her father SRK. KBC 15: Jaskaran Clinches Rs 1 Crore But Fails to Answer Rs 7 Crore Indian Mythology Question.

Watch KBC 15 Video Featuring Suhana Khan:

#AmitabhBachchan's expressions = our expressions Posting this, because this is just......funny! 😂 pic.twitter.com/8WHzenrsVf — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) December 15, 2023

The Sarkar actor said, "The daughter doesn't know what awards her father has received. Her father just told her that the person sitting in front of her has played his father's role. So ask him to take it easy with the questions. I asked such an easy question. But she couldn't answer." Amitabh continued and said, "And in 2005, Shah Rukh Khan received Padma Shri. Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs on Sony.

