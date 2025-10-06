Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, has shared his first encounter of working with Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar. ‘Both Were Revolting Against Something Wrong’: Amitabh Bachchan Explained How His Characters in ‘Anand’ and ‘Zanjeer’ Reflected the Same Spirit of Rebellion.

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Feeling Like a Novice With Farhan Akhtar

On Monday, the makers of the show shared a new promo of the upcoming episode of the show in which Big B reminisced about working with Farhan on the sets of Lakshya. The video shows Big B telling Farhan’s father, the legendary screenwriter Javed Akhtar, “We have also done a film, that film was Lakshya. What was my experience of working with him? He came to our room at night. He said, ‘Amit uncle, are you having some problem?’ For the first time, I felt that I am a novice. And this master is sitting and telling me, look son, I will tell you how to act. You should do this”.

Big B Credits Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar

Big B shares a long history with Farhan’s father. It was Javed Akhtar along with his screenwriting partner Salim Khan, who brought a new dawn in the commercial Hindi films of the 1970s. The screenwriting duo wrote 12 blockbusters one after the other establishing Big B as the angry young man, and one of the greatest stars of India. Big B persona of the angry young man was a hit courtesy Salim-Javed, who also recommended Big B’s name to filmmakers during the initial phase effectively dethroning Rajesh Khanna from his stardom, and establishing Big B as a rage in the 1970s. KBC Promo: Amitabh Bachchan Recreates ‘Zanjeer’ Moment With Veteran Screenwriter Javed Akhtar in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati' (Watch Video)

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

Big B’s Iconic Films

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar wrote several of Big B’s iconic films, including Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, and Trishul. Their collaboration transformed Bachchan’s on-screen persona and redefined mainstream Hindi storytelling with socially charged narrative. Farhan also remade the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Don in two parts with Shah Rukh Khan headlining the film as a new generation Don.

